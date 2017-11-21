Person beaten with 'pole-like weapon' by man demanding money in Christchurch

Source:
A man was beaten with a weapon by another man demanding money in Christchurch tonight.
Police say a 62-year-old man was walking along Rattray Street in Riccarton about 6pm when another man got out of a vehicle and demanded money.
The offender has then repeatedly hit the man with a pole-like weapon.
The victim was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.
He described the offender as Caucasian, in his mid-20s, about 6 foot 2, with short blonde hair.
He was wearing black jeans, a black t-shirt with writing on the front and a green/khaki cap.
The vehicle is thought to be a dark green or black rough-looking late-model sedan.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Detective Constable Emmie Perham at Christchurch Police on (03) 363 7400.
