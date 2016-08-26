TODAY |

Person arrested after attempted robbery of ANZ bank in Porirua

A person has been arrested after they tried to rob an ANZ bank branch in Porirua today, before trying to rob a member of the public.

Police told 1 NEWS they responded to an incident at 11.12am today at the ANZ in Kilkerran Place.

"The offender then fled on foot and attempted to jump into a member of the public's vehicle and threatened to rob the person.

"The offender was apprehended at the scene without further incident," police said.

An ANZ spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS there was an incident at the Porirua branch this morning.

"All staff and customers who were in the branch at the time are safe and unharmed.

"The branch will be closed for the rest of the day.

"We’ll be providing whatever support staff need, including counselling."


