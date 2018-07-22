'A perfect start to winter' - Mt Ruapehu visitor numbers double this school holidays

Mt Ruapehu is recording one of its best attended ski seasons ever, with a a 50 per cent increase in visitors over the school holiday fortnight compared to last year.

More than 80,000 skiers and snowboarders have already enjoyed the slopes at Whakapapa and Tūroa over the past two weeks.

Children enjoy sledding with Kaingaroa St John Youth Programme. Source: Supplied

An estimated further 25,000 have also enjoyed free snow play at the mountain.

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts chief executive Ross Copland said great snow and weather conditions for the North Island slopes have been key to this rise in visitors over the school holidays.

Snow Play Area at Whakapapa. Source: Supplied

"Thanks to heavy snowfall and snowmaking systems we had a perfect start to the winter season," he said.

"We had some very busy days during school holidays that tested our systems and processes to the max.

"This meant longer than usual wait times for our guests so we really appreciate the patience everyone showed.

"Our booking offices in Taupo and Ohakune were so popular they ran out of rental equipment a number of times and the phones were running red hot with booking inquiries."