 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

New Zealand


'A perfect start to winter' - Mt Ruapehu visitor numbers double this school holidays

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Mt Ruapehu is recording one of its best attended ski seasons ever, with a a 50 per cent increase in visitors over the school holiday fortnight compared to last year.

More than 80,000 skiers and snowboarders have already enjoyed the slopes at Whakapapa and Tūroa over the past two weeks.

Children enjoy sledding with Kaingaroa St John Youth Programme.

Source: Supplied

An estimated further 25,000 have also enjoyed free snow play at the mountain. 

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts chief executive Ross Copland said great snow and weather conditions for the North Island slopes have been key to this rise in visitors over the school holidays.

Snow Play Area at Whakapapa.

Source: Supplied

"Thanks to heavy snowfall and snowmaking systems we had a perfect start to the winter season," he said.

"We had some very busy days during school holidays that tested our systems and processes to the max.

"This meant longer than usual wait times for our guests so we really appreciate the patience everyone showed.

"Our booking offices in Taupo and Ohakune were so popular they ran out of rental equipment a number of times and the phones were running red hot with booking inquiries."

Mt Ruapehu has the longest ski season in New Zealand with Whakapapa the first commercial ski area to open on 1 June, operating until Labour Day on 22nd October.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:14
1
The Rabbitohs lock was placed on report for his tackle on his Wests Tigers opponent.

Watch: 'You weak ****' – Sam Burgess' shocking sledge after high tackle on Robbie Farah

00:24
2
New Zealand fought back to clinch a gutsy 12-7 victory in San Francisco.

LIVE: World Cup Sevens - All Blacks Sevens through to semi-final after tense victory over France

00:34
3
Woodman had the final say as the Black Ferns defeated the USA 26-21.

World Cup Sevens LIVE: NZ women to face France in final, men to face Fiji in semi

00:34
4
Woodman had the final say as the Black Ferns defeated the USA 26-21.

Watch: Portia Woodman secures NZ's spot in World Cup Sevens final with powerful late try

5

'She will never come back' - No closure for son of Australian tourist who died in Southland

00:24
New Zealand fought back to clinch a gutsy 12-7 victory in San Francisco.

LIVE: World Cup Sevens - All Blacks Sevens through to semi-final after tense victory over France

Keep up to date with our live updates of day two of the Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco.

01:52
Three violent deaths in Waikato linked to gang crime, police say public not at risk.

Two men arrested in homicide investigation into McLaren Falls death of 'well-loved father'

Mitchell Curtis Rehua Paterson was found in the water at McLaren Falls, near Tauranga, on July 13.

01:50
New Zealand’s third-largest political party is celebrating its 25th birthday.

John Armstrong: Will 25 years of Winston Peters' mischief, mishaps and mayhem as NZ First leader have a swansong beyond 2020?

Last Wednesday marked 25 years since the official launch of NZ First back in 1993.


04:24
1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Polio outbreak in PNG, and Tongan-American woman looks for love in her homeland

1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

01:58
Advocacy groups say it’s exploitation, but some in the sector, including workers, say it’s not all about the money.

1 NEWS learns some disabled people being paid as little as 89 cents an hour to work in NZ - and it's legal

Hundreds of people are earning less than $5 an hour, but one employer says it's not just about the money for many of his staff.