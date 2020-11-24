People who visited Auckland pet store asked to get Covid-19 test after visit from Air New Zealand crew member

People who visited an Auckland pet store on Saturday afternoon have been asked to get a Covid-19 test, as it was today announced an Air New Zealand crew member who later tested positive visited the store.

Yesterday the Ministry of Health was told by Air New Zealand one of their cabin crew tested positive for Covid-19 while on a stop in Shanghai.

The Ministry is treating the case as if it were a confirmed case in New Zealand.

Contact tracing found the person was at Animates Manukau on Saturday 21 November between 1.22pm and 2.11pm.

Everyone who was in the store at that time is asked to get tested and isolate until results come back.

"As a result of our investigation to date, we have identified three close contacts in Auckland, all of whom are now in self-isolation," Ministry of Health says.

"Two additional people are being investigated as close contacts. Other staff on the flight will be initially assessed by Air New Zealand around their contact status."

The Air New Zealand staff member also visited other businesses and shops on Friday and Saturday last week.

"Staff at most of these businesses are being advised to isolate at home and get tested if they develop symptoms, while the investigation continues. Members of the public who may have been at these locations are not considered to be at risk."