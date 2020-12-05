People urged to drink responsibly as advocates call for end to Crate Day

For some Kiwis, the first weekend of summer has been marked with a long day of drinking as part of the annual Crate Day.

Launched 11 years ago as part of a publicity stunt, now it’s prompting calls for a law change from those wanting to steer others away from alcohol.

As part of the 'event', people taking part are encouraged to drink an entire box or ‘crate’ of alcohol between midday and midnight.

Responsible drinking advocates Alcohol Health Watch say the current laws are simply too weak to deal with the event.

“We need to be looking at stronger restrictions around the advertising and promotion of alcohol in this country,” spokesperson Nicki Jackson told 1 NEWS.

Emergency departments around the country are braced for higher than usual admissions for alcohol-related cases, as well as more injuries and violence.

The event was rolled out in 2009 by The Rock radio station and has since been embraced by both young and old partygoers - as well as the liquor industry.

But not all have been so happy with the festivities, with some wanting Crate Day axed all together.

Justice Minister Kris Faafoi says the Government is committed to reducing the harm that drinking can do, especially towards young people.