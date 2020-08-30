People evacuated as emergency crews battle rapidly-growing scrub fire in Mackenzie Country

Fire crews are battling a rapidly-spreading scrub fire in Mackenzie Country this afternoon, as police start evacuating properties along State Highway 80.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS the fire is spreading quickly on Mt Cook Rd, near Twizel.

The fire is now two kilometres wide and is spreading towards State Highway 80 and Lake Pukaki. It has jumped from the west and has spread east.

The spokesperson said the fire has threatened multiple structures. One attempt at saving a structure has been abandonded.

One eyewitness driving through from Twizel told 1 NEWS the fire “built up really quickly in a very hot and blustery norwest wind”.

“There’s a very eerie light round the lake. We could see flames leaping up inland from the roadside just south off the Mr Cook turn-off,” she said.

It originally started in a grass area and spread to a forestry zone because of strong wind, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said 14 helicopters, two fixed-wing aircraft and 10 appliances were responding to the incident. Ground crews were working on the western flank of the fire.

Emergency services were called to the fire at 11.25am. Crews from Burkes Pass, Omarama, Otematata, Lake Tekapo, Twizel and Timaru have been called.

Mt Cook Rd is closed at the intersection of State Highway 80 and State Highway 8 at Lake Pukaki. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.