Penguin killed by dog attack in Oamaru leads to warning from DOC for owners to use a leash

The Department of Conservation has issued a warning to dog owners after a Snares crested penguin was killed by a dog at a Kakanui beach, near Oamaru recently.

Snares crested penguin as it was found after a dog attack on January 18. Source: Department of Conservation

DOC says penguins are particularly vulnerable at this time of year as they come on to the coastline to moult.

In a release DOC said they found a Snares crested penguin with fresh puncture wounds at Campbells Bay, Kakanui on January 18.

The penguin was taken to a local vet who said the wounds were characterstic of a dog attack. Unfortunately the penguin later died from the wounds.

"Penguins come ashore to moult all along our coastline so people need to be vigilant, particularly where dog walking is popular," says DOC Ranger Tom Waterhouse.

"Locally this includes around Oamaru Harbour, Kakanui beaches, Beach Road from Cape Wanbrow to Awamoa creek and the area around Moeraki and Shag Point. There are restrictions on where people can exercise their dogs off lead so check before you go".