 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Penguin killed by dog attack in Oamaru leads to warning from DOC for owners to use a leash

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Department of Conservation has issued a warning to dog owners after a Snares crested penguin was killed by a dog at a Kakanui beach, near Oamaru recently.

Snares crested penguin as it was found after a dog attack on January 18.

Snares crested penguin as it was found after a dog attack on January 18.

Source: Department of Conservation

DOC says penguins are particularly vulnerable at this time of year as they come on to the coastline to moult.

In a release DOC said they found a Snares crested penguin with fresh puncture wounds at Campbells Bay, Kakanui on January 18.

The penguin was taken to a local vet who said the wounds were characterstic of a dog attack. Unfortunately the penguin later died from the wounds.

"Penguins come ashore to moult all along our coastline so people need to be vigilant, particularly where dog walking is popular," says DOC Ranger Tom Waterhouse.

"Locally this includes around Oamaru Harbour, Kakanui beaches, Beach Road from Cape Wanbrow to Awamoa creek and the area around Moeraki and Shag Point. There are restrictions on where people can exercise their dogs off lead so check before you go".


 

Related

Animals

Conservation

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Stowaway cockatoo

Cocky cockatoo takes luxury cruise around NZ after being denied entry


01:36
2
Some areas are forecast to reach over 33C today.

Your region's forecast: Scorching one day, a deluge the next, as Tropical Cyclone Fehi prepares to strike

3
Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells

Jeremy Wells confirmed as Seven Sharp co-host with Hilary Barry

00:26
4
Auckland University Physicist Nicholas Rattenbury explains why the moon will look red tonight.

Lunar super-moon eclipse's 'dusky red' colour tonight the product of physics

5
1 NEWS US Correspondent Rebecca Wright analyses what to expect.

Watch live as US President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address

01:59
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Scorching temperatures continue with ‘tropical troublemaker’ set to barrel through the West Coast

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells

Jeremy Wells confirmed as Seven Sharp co-host with Hilary Barry

Presenter and radio host Jeremy Wells will front Seven Sharp with Hilary Barry when the programme returns to TVNZ1 at 7pm this coming Monday.

NZ Air Force 'secret agent' convicted of stealing sensitive info and possessing methamphetamine

The Air Force corporal used his security pass to commit three burglaries.


01:36
Some areas are forecast to reach over 33C today.

Your region's forecast: Scorching one day, a deluge the next, as Tropical Cyclone Fehi prepares to strike

Temperatures are poised to drop by 20 degrees in some areas in the next 24 hours.

00:24
Ms Kaye says she had not been contacted by other caucus MPs over a leadership change.

Nikki Kaye denies she'll challenge Bill English but another National MP admits there's been 'some talk'

Speculation has been swirling today around the future of Bill English, ahead of a major speech this afternoon.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 