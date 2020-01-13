Pedestrian hit by bus in second Auckland incident in two days

A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a bus in Auckland's CBD this morning, one day after a mother and her toddler were hit by a rogue tour bus.

Police clear cones from the road after a person was struck by a bus at the intersection of Wellesley and Hobson streets in Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

The incident took place shortly after 9am at the intersection of Wellesley and Hobson streets, police told 1 NEWS.

The crash follows an incident yesterday, when a parked red sightseeing bus rolled backwards and hit a woman and toddler in a pram on Victoria Street West.

Onlookers rushed to the pair's aid and they emerged alive from under the bus after the incident. Police said three people sustained minor injuries.

Multiple investigations are underway into yesterday's incident which happened about 1pm.