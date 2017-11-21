Pedestrian dead after hit by car in Christchurch

Source:
A women has died after being hit by a vehicle in Christchurch late Saturday night.
Police were called to the scene on Port Hills Road, in Hillsborough, at around 10pm yesterday and are still trying to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.
A Police spokesperson said they're still trying to identify the pedestrian and find out why she was on the road.
Police and crash investigators remained at the scene early on Sunday morning.
