Pause on travel bubble flights from Queensland and NSW extended

The pause on travel bubble flights from Queensland and NSW will remain in place, the Ministry of Health announced this evening.

Passenger at airport - stock image. Source: istock.com

As previously announced, Kiwis stranded in the states will still be able to return on "green flights" from Saturday.

Queensland recorded just one community case of the Alpha Covid variant today, from a person who had been isolating.

A pause was placed on the entirety of Australia at the end of June, while quarantine-free travel with South Australia, ACT, Tasmania and Victoria resumed on July 4 and WA and NT scheduled to be back this Saturday.

The pause with NSW remains paused, with the Covid outbreak "very much in play", Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today.

The Ministry of Health says "there is still a need to get a better understanding of the developing situation and the number, and pattern, of cases being reported in these Australian States".