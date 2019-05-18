TODAY |

Patients turned away as Northland doctor shortage reaches crisis point

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Northland
Health

A doctor shortage in Northland has reached crisis point with patients being turned away or waiting weeks for an appointment. 

Those in the private health sector say they're overworked, burnt out, and patients are suffering. 

All three Kaitaia medical clinics have stopped taking new patients because their books are full. 

And it's a problem across the Far North. 

"It's very serious. And I know that none of us are happy to have our doors closed, but it has become a bit of a safety issue," GP Dr Kathryn Rollo of Kaitaia's Broadway Health told 1 NEWS.

Patients who are registered are waiting up to four weeks for an appointment.

Broadway Health has nearly 3,000 patients to 1.2 full-time doctors. 

"My fear is that due to the amount of work we have in dealing with the amount of patients we have, with the limited resources, that we're going to miss something big," Dr Rollo said.

It's the same at the clinic next door where GP Dr Michale Lomb said: "I was here three hours at night on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. I'll probably be here late tonight, just catching up on work."

It costs around $15 for patients to see a doctor they're registered to in the Far North and around $50 if not registered. But with both the cost and the fact clinics are turning patients away, increasing numbers are expected at Kaitaia's emergency department. 

The district health board says the doctor shortage is a rural problem nationwide, and while it's not the DHB's responsibility, it'll work with communities to find a solution. 

"At the end of the day unfortunately it will become a DHB problem if we're not properly resourced in primary care," Dr Rollo said.

Community leader Ricky Hougton said: "The doctors up here are burnt out and burnt off. And they need a hand. This community needs a hand and what we need up here essentially is more funding to fund more doctors." 

In the meantime the DHB says it'll provide a non-urgent service to those unable to see a private doctor. 

The issue is brought home by Avalyn Young whose seven-year-old grandson has just moved to Kaitaia.

He has an ear ache but can't see a doctor. 

"I don't think it should be a life-threatening sickness in order for my grandson to be seen by a doctor, because that's probably what it's going to take," Ms Young said.

"The longer you leave it, well naturally they're going to get worse. And what do we do then. Who do we blame?"

Families in the Far North say they can't wait much longer.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Patients are being turned away or waiting weeks for an appointment. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    New Zealand
    Northland
    Health
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:20
    Police say the body of the 21-year-old victim was discovered at a residential property early Saturday.
    Woman, 18, charged following death of man in Auckland's Mt Eden
    2
    Scott Morrison.
    Hero's welcome for Scott Morrison after miracle Australia federal election win
    3
    Bragging rights are on the line as the two school’s face off in their traditional annual rugby fixture.
    Watch: Auckland Grammar and King's College square off in 1st XV showdown, perform stirring haka's
    4
    Residents say people are wiping the beach of its shellfish and warn of long-term damage.
    Auckland's Cockle Bay beach being wiped of its cockles by hunters, residents say
    5
    A 12-year-old boy was sent home from Helensville Primary School today for "not wearing enough pink" on Pink Shirt Day.
    'He was in tears' - Boy sent home from Auckland school for 'not wearing enough pink' during anti-bullying campaign
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    The post was published in an online forum used by University of Auckland students.

    Police investigate racist online forum post
    Traffic banked up on Auckland's Northern Motorway.

    Southbound lanes of Auckland's northern motorway reopen several hours after crash

    Man dies following mid-week crash north of Auckland

    Man missing off Marlborough walking track found