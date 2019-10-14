TODAY |

Passenger dies while on-board China Southern flight from Guangzhou to Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

A passenger has died while onboard a China Southern flight from Guangzhou to Auckland on Monday, amid tighter airport and flying restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak. 

Auckland airport Source: istock.com

Police have confirmed they attended a report of a sudden death on a flight inbound from China today at around 4.30pm on Monday.

The death on flight CZ305 is believed to have been due to a medical event, according to an Auckland Airport spokesperson, not coronavirus.

"Unfortunately, the passenger had passed away before arrival to Auckland Airport," the spokesperson said. 


New Zealand
Auckland
Asia
Transport
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Passenger dies while on-board China Southern flight from Guangzhou to Auckland
2
Why NZTA sprayed down an Auckland motorway with water in 'very rare event'
3
Missing noodles and chopstick sculpture leaves residents in Auckland suburb baffled
4
Jacinda Ardern has first waka experience, says it was an 'honour'
5
Air NZ mercy flight from coronavirus-stricken Wuhan, China arrives in Auckland
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:17

Stirring haka performed for war veteran as museum honouring Māori armed forces opened

Why NZTA sprayed down an Auckland motorway with water in 'very rare event'

Concerns grow for Dunedin teenager missing since January 25
02:04

Southland woman describes fleeing her home with husband before flood water hit house