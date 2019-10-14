Passenger dies while on-board China Southern flight from Guangzhou to Auckland

A passenger has died while onboard a China Southern flight from Guangzhou to Auckland on Monday, amid tighter airport and flying restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Auckland airport Source: istock.com

Police have confirmed they attended a report of a sudden death on a flight inbound from China today at around 4.30pm on Monday.

The death on flight CZ305 is believed to have been due to a medical event, according to an Auckland Airport spokesperson, not coronavirus.

"Unfortunately, the passenger had passed away before arrival to Auckland Airport," the spokesperson said.