Pasifika and Māori populations at greater risk from Covid, research shows

New research has underlined the greater risks for Pacific and Māori populations if they contract Covid.

A review of cases in New Zealand so far has found that Pacific people are more likely to be hospitalised, and suffer more at a younger age.

Suemanu Simon Matāfai, a choirmaster, was part of New Zealand's largest Covid cluster in 2020 and his case was so serious, he was hospitalised.

“I really got hit hard with my breathing, couldn't sleep at night because of the body aches the temperature… those were some of the complications that resulted in me at Auckland Hospital,” he told 1 NEWS.

New research published today has reviewed NZ's past cases - finding Pacific people are three times more likely to need hospital care, with Māori two-and-a-half times more likely.

Covid also hit Pasifika who were younger, with a 40-year-old Pasifika person, having the same risk of needing intensive medical care as a 65-year-old pakeha.

Co-author of the study, Andrew Sporle, says the easing of border restrictions needs to accommodate different populations.

“A management plan for opening for opening the border needs to take in account that this disease effects different populations differently - open slather border opening for the sake of opening a restaurant is going to result in deaths and we want to prevent as many deaths as possible,” he told 1 NEWS.

The review reinforcing calls for a more targeted vaccine roll out.

“It shows that Māori and Pacific people need the vaccination at a younger age group,” Sporle said.

The minister in charge is focussing on vaccination rates.