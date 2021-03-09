TODAY |

Pascall Eskimos sweets renamed Explorers

Source:  1 NEWS

Pascall has renamed its Eskimos lollies Explorers in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests.

Pascall Explorers packaging Source: Facebook: Pascall

Parent company Mondelez New Zealand last year said it would change the name of the sweets.

In 2009, a visiting Canadian tourist raised concerns over the Eskimo name, saying it was an insult.

"Last year we made the decision to change the name of our Pascall Eskimos and we are very excited to introduce you to Pascall Explorers!," the confectionery company said on Facebook.

"The new name is inspired by Kiwis’ strong history of expedition, whether that’s up Everest or on our OE, and our love for the great outdoors. While the name and packaging has changed, rest assured it’s still the same iconic taste you know and love!" 

The sweets had been called Eskimos for 65 years, but Pascall said last year it would change it to reflect the "business’s ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion". 

New Zealand
Social Issues
Food and Drink
