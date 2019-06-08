Part of Auckland police station sustains extensive damage following fire

Sixteen fire trucks were called to a fire in the ground floor annex of the Auckland central police station at around 11.05pm, where a full evacuation was carried out, Auckland city district commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus said in a statement. The area where the fire was located sustained extensive damage and staff will be relocated, she said.

"The whole police station has been evacuated, and the adjacent accomodation building next door as a precaution," Fire and Emergency NZ area commander Auckland's John Booth told 1 NEWS.



"There was a lot of smoke coming out of the building when Fire and Emergency arrived."



Armed police guarded the police station following the fire.



One fire truck remained at the scene overnight to monitor the scene.



A firefighter was hospitalised with minor leg injuries.



Fire investigators have attended the scene.



A scene examination is currently underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.



The fire is not being treated as suspicious at this stage, Ms Malthus said.