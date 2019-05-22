Parliamentary service staff member stood down over historical assault allegation

A member of Parliamentary service staff has been stood down following an allegation of assault, Speaker Trevor Mallard said today.

"I don't want to cut across any employment or possible police investigations but I am satisfied Parliamentary service has removed the threat to safety of women working in Parliamentary complex."

He described the assault allegation as "historic" and of a "sexual nature".

Mr Mallard said it was the "role of the woman involved" to go to the police, adding, "that is a decision for her."

The person was stood down this afternoon after the complainant laid a complaint with the Parliamentary Service general manager.

A spokesperson from Parliamentary Services said the "alleged incident had been previously investigated but, after a direct approach from the complainant" to the general manager Rafael Gonzalez-Montero, the investigation was reopened.

"The original investigation was not into allegations of rape," the spokesperson said.

"The current investigation is ongoing and, in the wake of the release of the Francis Review, and on the advice of employment lawyers, the decision was made to stand down the staff member."

Mr Mallard thanked the staff member "who has come forward, and this is obviously a very traumatic time".

"Because the matter is now under investigation, no further comment will be made," he said.

A report into bullying and harassment in Parliament released yesterday found cases of alleged sexual assault.

Parliamentary Service provide support services to MPs and on its website it says the service employs about 460 staff in Parliament.