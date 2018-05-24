 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Panel recommends nurses get immediate three per cent pay rise and one-off $2,000 sum

share
Laura Twyman

Laura Twyman 

1 NEWS Reporter

An independent panel assisting with pay negotiations between the nurses' union and district health boards has recommended an immediate three per cent pay rise and a one-off $2,000 payment to employees.

Union spokesperson Cee Payne says something needs to be done about nurses pay immediately to attract and retain them.
Source: 1 NEWS

Nurses rejected a two per cent rise in March, claiming they're undervalued, underpaid and overworked.

The panel has also suggested a further three per cent payrise in August, and again in August next year to cover the cost of living.

The union says the recommendations don't go far enough in addressing pay concerns.

"Nurses want to see parity with secondary school teachers, and this offer doesn't enable that until quite late in the piece," says union spokesperson Cee Payne.

The panel's suggestions include an additional two per cent of funding to ensure DHBs have the nursing and midwifery workforce capacity to deliver the required patient services.

This is a recommendation that the New Zealand Nurses Organisation is happy with. 

"This is a significant recommendation and not seen previously for nursing and midwifery," says Payne.

"The difficulty for nurses will be while there's a promise of more nurses to support the current workloads and address the crisis, if we don't do something about the pay immediately, then we're not going to be able to bring nurses across from other countries and retain our own nurses."

NZNO says it has provided district health boards with its response to the recommendations released today.

DHBs will now review recommendations before making an updated offer on Monday.

NZNO has also been taking a secret ballot for further strike action, which closes tomorrow, with the result of that also expected to be announced on Monday. 

Related

Laura Twyman

Health

Employment

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:58
1

Watch: Heartbroken Canterbury farmers desperate to stop 'horrendous' killing of 90 pregnant cows, on same day Government decides on M bovis plan

03:37
2
MetServices’s Georgina Griffiths says this week’s chill is set to stay, in what’s predicted to be the coldest winter in years.

'Shock to the system' - Kiwis warned to brace for coldest winter 'for quite some time'

02:05
3
The Reds skipper has been banned for two months by Rugby Australia for the failed test.

James Slipper breaks silence over positive cocaine test – 'I have been suffering from depression for a year'

01:56
4
Growers desperately need more than 1000 workers right away.

Kiwifruit packing company describes jobs as 's*** work'

00:53
5

Panel recommends nurses get immediate three per cent pay rise and one-off $2,000 sum

00:53

Panel recommends nurses get immediate three per cent pay rise and one-off $2,000 sum

The nurses' union says the pay offer doesn't enable parity with secondary school teachers until late in the piece.

01:14
In the North Island snow and ice forced the closure of the Desert Road.

Wintry weather brings snow and ice forcing closure of Desert Road and Crown Range road

Wintry conditions are affecting motorists in both the North Island and the South Island.

01:58

Watch: Heartbroken Canterbury farmers desperate to stop 'horrendous' killing of 90 pregnant cows, on same day Government decides on M bovis plan

Gary and Lynda Burgess say killing the heifers on the same day a decision might be made on how to manage the cow disease is barbaric.


00:57
National MP Judith Collins was the one to bring the infringement to Parliament's attention Mr Twyford said.

Watch: 'I made a mistake' - Transport Minister Phil Twyford offers to resign for making phone call from plane, says National's Judith Collins raised issue in House

The Transport Minister says he apologises unreservedly over the matter.

03:37
MetServices’s Georgina Griffiths says this week’s chill is set to stay, in what’s predicted to be the coldest winter in years.

'Shock to the system' - Kiwis warned to brace for coldest winter 'for quite some time'

MetServices’s Georgina Griffiths says this week’s chill is set to stay, in what’s predicted to be the coldest winter in years.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 