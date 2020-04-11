Palmerston North dad and former soldier builds isolation bunker with his kids

A Palmerston North dad put his military skills to work, building an isolation bunker with his children.

Shan Tuapawa, who was an infantryman in the army, told 1 NEWS he wanted to give his children a history lesson and have some fun during the coronavirus lockdown.

Shan's eldest son Layton was the leading hand to build the four metre squared, two metre deep, underground hut.

He was supervisor while his two daughters Zeeva and TeArangamaioteata were the assistants.

"We wanted to think outside the box and keep everyone busy," Shan said.

The Tuapawa family's bunker in Palmerston North. Source: Supplied

During his time serving, Shan said his favourite part was digging out bunkers, but it was always a tactical exercise and was never used for fun.

The bunker, made with leftover materials from a DIY deck project, took two days to complete and last night the three children and two dogs slept in it for the first time.

"It was really cold, I'd go out every so often to about 1am with more blankets," Shan said, adding that the kids were stoked to spend the night in it.

"They woke up sweet. They're so excited to tell their mates."

Shan's wife Sara serves an officer in the medical corps.

"Anticipating Anzac Day, I think it's going to be at home the way things are going, so the kids can have a taste of what they [soldiers serving in war] went through," Shan said.

The bunker, dug out by hand, is kitted out with bunk bed spaces, a cooking area, a fire pit and a lookout so the children can keep watch on their front gate, about 120 metres away.

"We're going to keep making improvements, cover it in grass like in the army," Shan said, joking that in an apocalypse a family on five could hide away in there.

"We're pretty stoked."