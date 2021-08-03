Pair robbed, school locked down after online purchase goes wrong

The pickup of an online purchase went wrong and plunged an Auckland primary school into lockdown today, with the offender still on the run.

Edendale Primary School in Sandringham, Auckland. Source: Google Maps

Police were called to an incident this afternoon after a pair were robbed by a man they met in Edendale Reserve, having purchased jewellery online.

"During this meeting, the offender has presented a weapon, believed to be a BB gun, and stolen the item," a spokesperson said.

The man then ran off into the neighbouring Edendale Primary School, forcing it to temporarily go into lockdown as police, including the dog squad, searched the area.

Edendale Reserve on Sandringham Road, Auckland. Source: Google Maps

While the school is no longer in lockdown, authorities are continuing to search for the offender.

Anyone who has information regarding the incident is urged to contact police on 105.