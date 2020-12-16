TODAY |

Pair killed in helicopter crash near Kaikōura named

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have named 60-year-old Andrew Hamish Davidson and 39-year-old Lin Chen, both of Ohoka in Canterbury, as the two people who died in a helicopter crash yesterday near Kaikōura.

Two adults were killed in the crash and three children were injured. Source: 1 NEWS

The pair died after their helicopter went down north of Kaikōura at the Kekerengu River mouth just before 1pm.

The crash left three children injured. All three were flown to Wellington Hospital with serious injuries yesterday. Two of the children are now stable, but one is in intensive care.

'Did what we could' — Rescuer details how locals rushed to save victims of helicopter crash north of Kaikōura

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission has now opened an inquiry to find out how the accident happened.

The family of the deceased have asked for privacy.

New Zealand
Accidents
Christchurch and Canterbury
