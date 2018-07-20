 

Pair who died after car hit building in Auckland's Pakuranga on Friday were male, 17, girl, 13

The two teenagers who died when their vehicle crashed into an Auckland building last week have been named by police.

The scale of the impact is clear to see as the vehicle is removed from the scene in Pakuranga.
They were 17-year-old Nathaniel John Juggernaut Quist and 13-year-old Ella Berrington.

Police have also confirmed that the vehicle involved in the crash – a dark coloured Honda Accord – was subsequently reported as being stolen following the crash.

Eyewitness Mark Thomas told 1 NEWS the scene of the Pakuranga crash was "quite nasty" and "quite spectacular" after the vehicle went off Pakuranga Rd and slammed into a building near Udys Rd/Johns Lane, in Pakuranga at around 4.30am.

"You can obviously see the reminisce of what they left behind them," Mr Thomas said.

Mark Thomas described to 1 NEWS what he saw after the Pakuranga accident.
Mr Thomas was initially woken up by the crash but thought nothing of it and went back to bed.

Police were later called at 7.20am and found a man and a woman dead inside the vehicle.

"It's sad. It's a tragedy... I feel sorry for their parents," Mr Thomas said.

The scale of the impact is clear to see as the vehicle is removed from the scene in Pakuranga.

