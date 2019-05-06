Pair bailed after court appearance over four-year-old Flaxmere boy left with permanent brain damage

A man and a woman charged over the assault of a four-year-old Flaxmere boy have been remanded on bail.
They will keep their names secret as they were given interim name suppression at the appearance at the Hastings District Court this morning.
A 32-year-old woman has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm along with neglect and nine charges of assaulting a child.
A 27-year-old man is also charged with neglect, and with injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The boy was found critically injured at a home in the Hastings suburb of Flaxmere in January 2020. Police at the time described the injuries as some of the worst they had seen.
However, police said despite making a miraculous recovery in Starship Hospital, he was left permanently brain damaged.