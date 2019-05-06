TODAY |

Pair bailed after court appearance over four-year-old Flaxmere boy left with permanent brain damage

Sean Hogan, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

A man and a woman charged over the assault of a four-year-old Flaxmere boy have been remanded on bail.

A file image of a courtroom coat of arms. Source: 1 NEWS

They will keep their names secret as they were given interim name suppression at the appearance at the Hastings District Court this morning.

A 32-year-old woman has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm along with neglect and nine charges of assaulting a child.

A 27-year-old man is also charged with neglect, and with injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The boy was found critically injured at a home in the Hastings suburb of Flaxmere in January 2020. Police at the time described the injuries as some of the worst they had seen.

However, police said despite making a miraculous recovery in Starship Hospital, he was left permanently brain damaged.

New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Crime and Justice
Sean Hogan
