Pair who allegedly travelled from Auckland to Wellington appear in court

A 41-year-old man and 24-year-old woman who are alleged to have broken lockdown rules by travelling from Auckland to Wellington entered no pleas when they appeared via audio/video link in the Wellington District Court on Monday.

View across Wellington Harbour. Source: istock.com

The pair have been charged with intentionally failing to comply with the Covid-19 public health response and failing to assist in a search, while the man is also charged with using a forged document.

The woman, who has been remanded on bail, and the man, who has been remanded in custody, will reappear in the Wellington District Court on 11 October.