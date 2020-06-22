TODAY |

Pair who allegedly travelled from Auckland to Wellington appear in court

Jacob Johnson, 1 NEWS Tonight Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

A 41-year-old man and 24-year-old woman who are alleged to have broken lockdown rules by travelling from Auckland to Wellington entered no pleas when they appeared via audio/video link in the Wellington District Court on Monday.

The pair have been charged with intentionally failing to comply with the Covid-19 public health response and failing to assist in a search, while the man is also charged with using a forged document.

The woman, who has been remanded on bail, and the man, who has been remanded in custody, will reappear in the Wellington District Court on 11 October.

Both have been granted interim name suppression.

