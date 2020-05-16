Painful double blow for Auckland bowls clubs as mandatory water restrictions come into force

Auckland's bowls clubs have been dealt a cruel double blow, as mandatory water restrictions come into place.

The restrictions ban the use of outdoor hoses and water blasters, with fields only able to be watered "using an irrigation system that is fitted with a soil moisture sensor or rain sensor", according to Auckland Council body Watercare.

It means the clubs cannot carry out regular maintenance, which they had already fought to be able to do under level four lockdown rules.

"It's actually quite devastating," Auckland Bowls CEO Steven Yates told 1 NEWS.

"It's going to have serious financial ramifications for some clubs."

Greenkeeper James Williams says he is "not too panicky just yet", but that if the weather pattern continues, he doesn't know what is going to happen.

"They are a community facility, so it doesn't affect just the club itself, it also affects the people who go there, whether to socialise or play the sport."

Businesses, like house and window cleaners, have also been further disrupted.

Watercare chief executive Raveen Judaram says he feels for them, but asks them to think about the bigger issue at hand.

"This is a serious situation and we are trying to avoid going into summer with serious restrictions," he says.

Breaches will result in warnings, but that could escalate to a $20,000 fine.

Watercare hopes that between the bans and people limiting other water use that they will be able to save 20 litres per person per day.

Mr Jaduram says he will be meeting with some businesses next week to see what more could be done, but with Auckland's dam capacity hovering at around 45 per cent, further restrictions are a possibility.

NIWA scientist Chris Brandolino says there is little relief on the horizon when it comes to the forecast.

"As we get to the end of May, start of June, there may be something more meaningful, but even if that were to occur you need many rounds of meaningful rain to basically turn things round.