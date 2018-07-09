 

Paedophilia claim against dead iwi leader sparks worries about victims, debate on Māoridom's handling of abuse

An allegation of paedophilia against dead iwi leader Awanui Black has some worried about fallout for potential victims and has sparked debated in Māoridom about how effective tribes are at dealing with sexual abuse.

Allegations of paedophilia have been levelled at dead iwi leader Awanui Black, and some are worried about the fallout for potential victims.
Mr Black died in 2016, and a Facebook post by his former partner Anihera Black alleges he was a paedophile. 

Mr Black was a former bright light whose guilt some have already judged.

"It's a jury by media," said Russell Smith, a counsellor.

Ngāti Piako leader Sir Toby Curtis said he has difficulty in believing that Anihera Black is not correct.

Ms Black's video on social media, in which she made the allegation, has been viewed 300,000 times and supporters have started a hashtag movement.

But Mr Smith says her social media allegation, and pleas for victims to come forward, troubles him.

"The knock-on effect for other people is phenomenal. Making a decision that other people should get help? That's not that person's decision," he said.

Auckland University of Technology senior lecturer Ella Henry said the very public way that Ms Black has given this information to the world "has galvanized the Maori world in what I think is a positive way. For the first time I find I'm having conversations with Māori men about sexual abuse that I might not have had without this conversation."

These sorts of views, and the allegation itself, have ignited a debate in Māoridom - do Māori men do enough about sexual abuse if and when they know about it?

"I think we'd like to do more, but you can't do more unless you know you have a victim," Sir Toby said.

Ngāti Pikiao banned Timi Te Po from its orator's bench before he was imprisoned this year for sexual offending against a teenager.

"The reason that was done, if we want young people to believe that they're going to be our leaders mo apopo [of tomorrow] you have to do something," Sir Toby said. 

Police say their priority is with the welfare of any potential victims, though it's not clear if anyone has yet come forward.

