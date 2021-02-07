Pacific healthcare provider in Ōtara reshaping services amid Covid-19 pandemic

Ōtara's largest Pacific health provider is working on countering any resurgence of Covid-19 amongst its vulnerable by actively working at the grass roots level.

South Seas Healthcare used last year’s virus outbreak to change the way they work - coming up with original programmes run by the community for the community.

The Thomas family have been searching for the right door at South Seas Healthcare, they finally found it.

“For my children to be living in a mildewed house with my baby's condition because she has Apert Syndrome… it’s really important she’s not living in that,” says single mother, Leeshaye Thomas.

In just six months the Wellbeing Hub has helped 130 families including the Thomas’.

Through social workers at the Hub, the family now has a roof over their heads.

“Having these people to support you - not just financially but its support you through like making sure you are ok in yourself…you don’t have that around all the time,” Thomas says.

In the same room Wellbeing staff pack up urgent food supplies for two families in need.

“When Covid hit it was that sort of pride… we have to protect Otara... the community here is a really resourceful and resilient community anyway but what we found through Covid is they have a lot more to offer,” says CEO of South Seas Healthcare, Lemalu Silao.

Like the Bubblegum team, a group of Ōtara youth who came together on social media during lockdown to help their peers.

They've gone from strength to strength, reaching out to around 30,000 young people through a raft of projects.

The latest - surveying youth who've been forced to leave school since Covid and they intend to take the final results to the Beehive.

“Challenge them on these issues, because what I’ve found in this Covid-19 income relief payment scheme it actually hasn’t been enough to provide for the daily bills of families, which is why kids are feeling the need to drop out and find work,” says Michael Ahsei, one of the Bubblegum team members.

The Bubblegum team is also driving another South Seas initiative.

The healthcare centre owns the neighbouring barbershop, offering the community another doorway into its services and providing a safe space for young men to speak.

“Especially the youth eh, there’s always one that they need someone to talk to that’s why I love being a barber," says Sati Malatai.