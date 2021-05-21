Over $44 million worth of meth seized by police in Auckland

An 11-month investigation into an organised crime group in Auckland has netted drugs, cash, property and vehicles after search warrants were executed yesterday.

Source: istock.com

Superintendent Sue Schwalger, assistant commissioner investigations, says 16 search warrants were carried out across the city yesterday as part of Operation Worthington.

These netted 44 kilograms in methamphetamine — valued at more than $44 million — 26kgs of ephedrine and pseudoephedrine, five kgs of ketamine and three kgs of MDMA.

Nearly $1 million in cash and property and vehicles worth more than $10 million were also seized.

Schwalger said more than 200 charges had been laid as a result of the operation against 20 people.

The news came as Police Minister Poto Williams said $500 million in cash and assets had been seized from gangs and organised criminals over the past four years.

"Gangs should not be making money from exploiting our communities. This Government is very clear — we will not tolerate organised crime and gangs and we are working hard to disrupt them," Williams said.

"Actions like this will go a long way to making New Zealanders safer by making a significant dent in the illicit economy — which causes so much harm in our communities.