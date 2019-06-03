TODAY |

Outrageous Fortune star nearly fell off horse upon learning of Queen's Birthday honour

Former Outrageous Fortune star Robyn Malcolm is among the few to be recognised today in the Queen's Birthday Honours list - a turn of events so surprising, she said, "I literally nearly fell off my horse".

She told 1 NEWS she was "delighted" when she received the news over in Serbia, where she is filming.

Malcolm got the news while filming a battle scene in Belgrade. She read the email and "thought it was a joke", she recalled.

“It’s really amazing, actually," she said. "I’m really surprised and completely delighted. Honestly, I know this sounds sort of disingenuous but I really didn’t expect to be sort of honoured in that way.

“Most actors, you just want to be in work and I’m no different, so to be recognised in this way is just a super treat and I feel really kind of touched and really grateful and a bit sort of silly.”

She said her mother is “beside herself” and already buying frock for the ceremony.

Robyn has had an extensive acting career spanning over 30 years across more than 50 theatre plays and multiple television and film roles.

She is well known nationally as Cheryl West in six seasons of Outrageous Fortune, for her self-created show Agent Anna and a five-year role of Shortland Street.

    She says her mother is "beside herself" and is already buying a frock for the ceremony.
