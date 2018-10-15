Outgoing National MP Jami-Lee Ross to take recorded conversation to police, claims it shows Simon Bridges breaking electoral law

Outgoing National MP Jami-Lee Ross plans to take a recorded conversation to police today, which he says is evidence of leader Simon Bridges breaking electoral law.

It comes after an investigation in which Mr Ross was identified as the likely leaker of a report on Mr Bridges' travel expenses.

Mr Ross also made claims yesterday that the party leader instructed him to cover up a $100,000 donation from a Chinese businessman, with the donation being split into smaller amounts below the $15,000 declaration threshold.

Mr Bridges denies the allegations, calling Mr Ross "a lone wolf MP, who has leaked, lied, made a number of wild allegations".

The National MP resigned from his position during a caucus meeting to discuss his fate with the party. He was expelled by unanimous vote following a caucus meeting yesterday.

Mr Ross is expected to resign from Parliament on Friday, triggering a by-election in the Botany electorate.