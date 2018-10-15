 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Outgoing National MP Jami-Lee Ross to take recorded conversation to police, claims it shows Simon Bridges breaking electoral law

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics

Outgoing National MP Jami-Lee Ross plans to take a recorded conversation to police today, which he says is evidence of leader Simon Bridges breaking electoral law.

It comes after an investigation in which Mr Ross was identified as the likely leaker of a report on Mr Bridges' travel expenses.

The Botany MP has been expelled from caucus, while he alleges Simon Bridges committed electoral fraud – which Mr Bridges denies. Source: Seven Sharp

Mr Ross also made claims yesterday that the party leader instructed him to cover up a $100,000 donation from a Chinese businessman, with the donation being split into smaller amounts below the $15,000 declaration threshold.

Mr Bridges denies the allegations, calling Mr Ross "a lone wolf MP, who has leaked, lied, made a number of wild allegations".

The Botany MP has quit Parliament and accuses Simon Bridges of electoral fraud. Source: 1 NEWS

The National MP resigned from his position during a caucus meeting to discuss his fate with the party. He was expelled by unanimous vote following a caucus meeting yesterday.

Mr Ross is expected to resign from Parliament on Friday, triggering a by-election in the Botany electorate.

A PWC report pointed the finger at MP Jami-Lee Ross as the person who leaked Simon Bridges’ expenses. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Ross will contest the seat as an independent, having held it since 2011.

Mr Ross also claims the National leader instructed him to cover up a $100,000 donation. Source: Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
jami-lee ross
LIVE: Ross and Bridges audio - $100k donation discussed, leader calls one MP 'useless'
2
National Deputy leader Paula Bennett stands by her claims about the outgoing National MP, but denies accusing him of sexual assault.
Paula Bennett stands by claim Ross acted inappropriately for a married man, during tense interview with Jack Tame
3
Luke Vincent, 5-years old, from Buninyong Public School couldn’t resist the prince a big bear hug.
The cute moment Aussie boy gives Prince Harry a bear hug and pulls his beard
4
On October 16, the now-independent MP made allegations against Mr Bridges, who in turn denied all claims.
Jami-Lee Ross says police will be investigating complaint he filed against National Party leader Simon Bridges
5
It was the third time that they had met since Harry's eye caught sight of a Victoria Cross medal on her chest during a Sydney visit in 2015.
Beaming Prince Harry in beautiful reunion with 98-year-old war widow Daphne
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:16
The report recommends the Government looks beyond the private rental market towards home ownership programmes.

Salvation Army calls for a 'KiwiBuy' scheme, predicts growing homelessness, rent rises
03:23
The Botany MP has been expelled from caucus, while he alleges Simon Bridges committed electoral fraud – which Mr Bridges denies.

It's 'a crisis' for National as Jami-Lee Ross launches 'the most extraordinary attack' on Simon Bridges, says Bryce Edwards
Police cordon on Gilberthorpes Rd, Christchurch.

Loud bangs heard at Christchurch house surrounded by armed police
00:36
The community is calling for a return to the pre-cycleway design that wouldn't see carparks removed.

Wellington cycleway repair to cost $4 million more