'Our loss is overwhelming' says family of woman who drowned trying to save her children at Hawke's Bay beach

The family of a Taupo woman who drowned at Haumoana River Mouth in Hawke's Bay yesterday say they are eternally grateful to two women who dived into the sea to rescue her two young children.

Police have this afternoon named the woman as Amy Jenny Brown, aged 35, from Taupo.

She drowned after attempting to save her two young girls.

Police say emergency services received a number of calls just before 5pm yesterday reporting a woman and two children who were in trouble while swimming at Haumoana River Mouth.

The woman failed to surface after the children were retrieved from the water.

Police and Search and Rescue teams were deployed but were unable to find her, but the search resumed this morning and her body was located at Haumoana Beach at 6.35am.

Police have released a statement from the family of Ms Brown in which they say their loss is overwhelming but their appreciation for the efforts of so many people from the Hawke's Bay services and community is heartfelt.

"We are eternally grateful to the two women who dived into the sea to rescue our precious little ones and we would like to acknowledge their bravery and thank the group of people on the beach who supported the family until emergency services arrived," a family spokesperson said.

"We also want to thank the many volunteers who searched for Amy and returned her to us. In particular, the Police, hospital staff and other emergency services for their total support and professionalism who cared for our family with such kindness," the spokesperson said.

The family said they are at a loss to understand how such a tragic event could happen from a beautiful family day at the beach.

"Our family has lost a loving mother and faithful friend; A partner, precious daughter, sister and beautiful niece and cousin.

"This is a terrible tragedy that we are struggling to come to terms with. We are however a strong family and with the support of so many, we will get through.

"The family want to thank the many people who have worked so hard and given their time and expertise to help us."

The family asked for privacy from the media at this sad time and said no further statements or interviews will be given.

Hawke's Bay Callout Squad coordinator from Surf Living Saving NZ, Jess Bennett said: "It is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time."

While the location isn't coastal and doesn't have a patrol location, local lifeguards are familiar with the area and the risks it poses, Ms Bennett said.

Police have also extended their thoughts to Ms Brown's family and friends.