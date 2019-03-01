'Our cities are failing' - Government launches new plan for urban growth

The Government has slammed poor planning at the local level for hindering growth in New Zealand cities. So today officials announced a new approach to urban planning which they touted as allowing cities to grow up - especially around city centres and transport connections.

Urban Development Minister Phil Twyford said the proposed 'National Policy Statement on Urban Development' would direct councils – particularly in the six high-growth centres of Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown – to free up their planning rules while focusing on high-quality streets, neighbourhoods and communities.

"Our cities are failing. Poor quality planning is stopping our cities from growing, driving up the price of land and housing, and is one of the big drivers of the housing crisis," Mr Twyford said.

"We need a new approach to planning that allows our cities to grow up, especially in city centres and around transport connections.

Source: 1 NEWS

"We also have to allow cities to expand in a way that protects our special heritage areas, the natural environment and highly productive land."

Mr Twyford said when overly restrictive planning creates an artificial scarcity of land, or floor space in the case of density limits, it drives up the price of housing - denying people housing options.

"We know that it is possible to create high and medium density communities with good urban design and open spaces that will reassure the most sceptical NIMBY. We also know that with good planning and transport infrastructure, growth on the fringes of the city can avoid the pitfalls of sprawl."

The Government wants councils to take a long-term strategic approach to the growth of their cities, meaning joining up transport, housing and infrastructure in a 30-year plan that involves mana whenua and the wider community in a much more hands-on approach to planning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"This national policy statement will sit alongside one on highly productive land announced last week, to ensure we get the balance right and we develop in the right places," Environment Minister David Parker said today. "We need to house our people but we also need to feed them."

The Government announced last week it has a plan to shield the nation's most fertile land from development, as New Zealand's hunger for affordable housing pushes suburbs farther and farther from city centres.

