TODAY |

Other schools expected to follow suit on smartphone ban at Hamilton secondary school

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Education
Hamilton and Waikato

A Hamilton school has became the first secondary school in New Zealand to ban smartphones for junior students, and is set to lead the way as other plans to follow suit.

St Paul’s Collegiate School introduced a smartphone ban for Years 9 and 10 at the start of the school year, and since then other New Zealand schools have been seeking advice from them on how they can make a similar move, a spokesperson for the school told 1 NEWS today.

Parents have welcomed the new change, which also includes senior students placing their phones in boxes at the front of the classroom.

St Paul's headmaster Grant Lander told Stuff last week, New Zealand schools were grappling with the challenges of having mobile phones in classrooms and favours the Education Ministry taking a lead in addressing the issue.

"Wouldn't it be amazing if, instead of each school fighting their battle, the Ministry of Education or the Government - like the French Government - were actually prepared to make a ruling for everyone?" Mr Lander says.

"Every school is trying to reinvent the wheel and work out what they can do, and work out what level of support they have in their community. I can definitely see a scenario in maybe five or six years time, maybe a lot of schools won't have smartphones anywhere on their school premises because of the issues."

Person using their cell phone. Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Education
Hamilton and Waikato
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Bangkok, Thailand - JUN 18, 2018: social medial app iPhone mobile phone with blue screen background technology business smartphone digital communication facebook and internet editorial generic
Instagram data breach exposes millions of users details
2
Patient safe after ambulance goes up in flames outside Auckland's Otahuhu train station
3
The English chef says he’s “devastated” and thanked those who’ve helped with the business.
Jamie Oliver left 'devastated' after much-loved restaurants in UK go into administration
4
New Christchurch office building has serious flaws - engineers
5
New Zealand Medical Association’s Chair Kate Baddock spoke to Breakfast about the issue.
Euthanasia bill 'goes against the ethics of our profession' - Medical Association chair says
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
06:41
Trevor Mallard says the offender or offenders may still be working at Parliament.

Speaker says sexual assaults in Parliament were rape and offenders may still be working there
05:27
New Zealand Medical Association’s Chair Kate Baddock spoke to Breakfast about the issue.

Euthanasia bill 'goes against the ethics of our profession' - Medical Association chair says

Education Minister says secondary principals' claim for 15 per cent pay rise unlikely to be successful
02:10
The Greenhithe residents have come together to try and stop pests killing birds.

Community action sees more than 200 predator traps laid in Auckland bush in bid to protect native birds