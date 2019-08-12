TODAY |

Otakeho tornado captured on camera during day of wild weather in Taranaki

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Taranaki
Weather News

A witness has captured footage of one of at least two tornadoes that hit Taranaki today.

Richard Walker captured up-close video of a twister from his farm in Otakeho, south Taranaki. It was one of at least two in the region.

A row of trees dividing paddocks did not esape the twister's fury, snapping in half a number of them, much to the bewilderment of surrounding cows. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The twister caused a bid of damage to a farm at Otakeho. Source: Richard Walker

The area was also hit by large hail stones, strong gusts and heavy rain.

Further north, at least one person was injured in another tornado in New Plymouth. Several properties were also damaged.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The twister can be seen across farmland in Paraite. Source: Callum Dickie/Facebook

Your playlist will load after this ad

The twister was one of at least two in the region on August 12. Source: Richard Walker
More From
New Zealand
Taranaki
Weather News
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Hansen said a "number of things" could see players recalled before the final squad is named for Japan.
Hansen denies having any concerns about All Blacks' form, saying they expected to be ordinary in the first two Tests
2
John Bamford, whose wife Maxine was injured on Paraite Road.
'The wife got chucked against the house' - Taranaki man says tornado sounded 'like a bloody train'
3
Oliver Hartwich from the NZ Initiative talked about the possibility of going into the negatives after the OCR dropped to a record low last week.
Falling Official Cash Rate could put pressure on housing crisis if it dips into negatives – economist
4
Barrett said the team will "get around him" after he become the fourth All Black ever to be sent off.
'I reminded him he's not a dirty player' - Beauden Barrett says brother Scott 'carrying a lot of responsibility' after red card
5
Savea was penalised for shoving Hooper in the back of the head but the Wallabies captain isn't holding a grudge.
Michael Hooper brushes off altercation with Ardie Savea - 'It's part of the game'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Civil Aviation Authority misled public on inspector numbers after fatal crash- report finds
05:08
As the volunteer clean-up effort comes to an end, DOC director general Lou Sanson speaks to Breakfast.

'The new normal': DOC official says climate change makes repeat of Fox River event likely
A file image of two police officers.

Man's death in Auckland being treated as 'unexplained' by police
00:19
The twister can be seen across farmland in Paraite.

Eyewitness captures footage of destructive New Plymouth tornado