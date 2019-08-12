Otakeho tornado captured on camera during day of wild weather in Taranaki

A witness has captured footage of one of at least two tornadoes that hit Taranaki today.

Richard Walker captured up-close video of a twister from his farm in Otakeho, south Taranaki. It was one of at least two in the region.

A row of trees dividing paddocks did not esape the twister's fury, snapping in half a number of them, much to the bewilderment of surrounding cows.

The area was also hit by large hail stones, strong gusts and heavy rain.

Further north, at least one person was injured in another tornado in New Plymouth. Several properties were also damaged.