TODAY |

Otago Regional Council vote to include iwi representatives

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
Politics

The Otago Regional Council have voted in favour to include iwi representatives on its policy committee.

Council chair Stephen Woodhead said the inclusion of the representatives was a "win-win" in enhancing decision making, "with respect to experience and knowledge and understanding of the process we're working though and, of course, add an iwi flavour to our discussions".

"Iwi have indicated if we do extend an invite to them, they will look for people with RMA (Resource Management Act) expertise and able to assist us... at an early stage of our processes," Mr Woodhead said.

The two iwi representatives, chosen by Ngāi Tahu would be able to vote along with the other council members on policy, however the decisions would still need to be ratified by the council members. 

The move sparked criticism from Otago regional councillor Michael Laws, who was against the timing, principle and practicality of iwi inclusion. 

He said it should be an issue for the incoming council after local body elections, "that's the proper way to do it".

"What you are doing with this piece of legislation is actually excluding non-iwi Māori from the role you think you are.

"They're here to promote the interests of Ngāi Tahu, I have problems with that. You're not elected by Otago, you're setting policy for Otago but you're only going to favour one small portion of our community."

Mr Laws said Māori wards had already been "unanimously " rejected. 

He, along with Graeme Bell and Sam Neill voted against the move. It was out numbered by a 7-3 vote in favour.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    “You're only going to favour one small portion of our community,” Mr Laws said. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    New Zealand
    Dunedin and Otago
    Politics
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 05: Former Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke skulls a cold beer during day two of the Fifth Test match in the 2017/18 Ashes Series between Australia and England at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 5, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)
    Former Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke dies, aged 89
    2
    Sonny Bill Williams poses with his family after graduating.
    'Don't let anyone pigeonhole you' - Sonny Bill Williams celebrates earning his bachelor's degree
    3
    Ethan Bryant posted online seeking the culprits – and was soon tipped off.
    'That's how it's done' - Tauranga workshop owner tracks down alleged thieves and reclaims stolen goods
    4
    Woman charged with murder after CCTV captures man being shoved off Las Vegas bus
    5
    Talula Hodder and her son Theodore, who received a letter from the IRD about his earnings despite on being seven months old.
    IRD error leads to babies being sent income tax letters
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE

    Wellington boy, 13, missing for 10 days prompts police social media appeal
    Streaming services like Netflix have slowly led to a decrease in peer-to-peer file sharing.

    InternetNZ says copyright law is ‘irrelevant and unused,’ as file sharing crackdown whimpers out

    Government asks for public input on drug driving tests
    00:26
    Helen O’Sullivan says there is “high demand” for KiwiBuild homes in Tauranga

    First KiwiBuild homes for Bay of Plenty go on the market tomorrow