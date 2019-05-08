Otago man fined $700 for motorised chilly bin drink-driving joyride

An Otago man has received a $700 fine for riding on a motorised chilly bin while over the drink-driving limit.

According to the Otago Daily Times, Daniel William Hurley, 24, was charged with drink-driving over his joyride outside a Cromwell bar on October 20.

After being spotted by a passing police patrol car, Hurley was found to have a 540mcg breath-alcohol reading, well over the legal limit of 250mcg.

Yesterday in Alexandra District Court Judge Michael Turner fined Hurley $700 and $130 in court costs.

The chilly bins top speed was estimated at 12km/h the court heard.