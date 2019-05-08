TODAY |

Otago man fined $700 for motorised chilly bin drink-driving joyride

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Dunedin and Otago

An Otago man has received a $700 fine for riding on a motorised chilly bin while over the drink-driving limit.

According to the Otago Daily Times, Daniel William Hurley, 24, was charged with drink-driving over his joyride outside a Cromwell bar on October 20.

After being spotted by a passing police patrol car, Hurley was found to have a 540mcg breath-alcohol reading, well over the legal limit of 250mcg.

Yesterday in Alexandra District Court Judge Michael Turner fined Hurley $700 and $130 in court costs.

The chilly bins top speed was estimated at 12km/h the court heard.

Due to the "lower end of the spectrum'' offending, Judge Turner did not disqualify Hurley from driving.

The motorised chilly bin Daniel Hurley took for a spin after a few drinks last year has netted him a conviction and a $700 fine. Source: NZ Police
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Dunedin and Otago
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:19
National voted against the suspension but the Government had the numbers.
National MP Nick Smith suspended from the House for 'grossly disorderly conduct'
2
A Hastings District Councillor says locals and tourists were prevented from going up the mountain and felt intimidated.
Te Mata Peak visitors 'told to turn back' and 'felt intimidated' as Mongrel Mob held apparent patching ceremony
3
Prince William welcomed his brother Prince Harry to the new club of parenting.
Prince William, Kate 'absolutely thrilled' over birth of nephew
4
Fonterra changes milk tanker schedule for biggest fan, Waikato man with incredibly rare syndrome
5
New Zealand cash, money or currency. Notes and coins
Banks start cutting mortgage rates after OCR lowered for first time in over two years
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
New Zealand cash, money or currency. Notes and coins

Banks start cutting mortgage rates after OCR lowered for first time in over two years

Fonterra changes milk tanker schedule for biggest fan, Waikato man with incredibly rare syndrome
01:47
The cause is close to the heart of Eva Haerewa whose her older sister died in a cycling accident five years ago.

After losing her sister, a Christchurch student is campaigning for cycle safety with fashionable hi-vis vests
A man carries a child out of a recreation center set up for students to get reunited with their parents after a shooting at a suburban Denver middle school Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

One teenager dead, seven injured in US school shooting, police heard shots fired as they arrived