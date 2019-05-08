Otago man fined $700 for motorised chilly bin drink-driving joyride

An Otago man has received a $700 fine for riding on a motorised chilly bin while over the drink-driving limit.
According to the Otago Daily Times, Daniel William Hurley, 24, was charged with drink-driving over his joyride outside a Cromwell bar on October 20.
After being spotted by a passing police patrol car, Hurley was found to have a 540mcg breath-alcohol reading, well over the legal limit of 250mcg.
Yesterday in Alexandra District Court Judge Michael Turner fined Hurley $700 and $130 in court costs.
The chilly bins top speed was estimated at 12km/h the court heard.
Due to the "lower end of the spectrum'' offending, Judge Turner did not disqualify Hurley from driving.