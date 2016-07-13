TODAY |

Otago alpine resort Cardrona dumps single-use plastic bottles from its menu

Source:  1 NEWS

Cardrona Alpine Resort is throwing out its orders for drinks and food supplied in single-use plastic, as part of an ongoing sustainability effort.

It'll include things like soft drinks and milk bottles made from PET plastic, a spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

Cardrona Alpine Resort says it will be the first major tourism operation in New Zealand to ditch the bottles.

Instead of the plastic bottles, it will be ordering alternatives like items that are sold in aluminium cans or glass. Some drinks that don't have an alternative packaging won't be stocked anymore, while reusable packaging will also be offered in some cases.

It will also be pushing back on the plastic wrapping that bulk orders come with.

"We recognise that true sustainability isn’t about having zero impact, it's about giving back," Cardrona general manager Bridget Legnavsky says.

"It's so important for us to be leaders and show that change can be made to give mana to our people, our environment and our future."

The Otago alpine resort, ski field by winter and mountain biking trails by summer, stopped using single-use crockery and coffee cups last year.

Ms Legnavsky says Cardrona is "far from perfect" and they know there's more to be done.

"We're committed to keep showing that positive change is possible, no matter what industry you're working in – the important thing is getting started, and taking everyone you work with on the journey."

PET plastic is commonly used for single-use bottles, especially for soft drinks, and is recyclable in New Zealand.

New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
Business
Conservation
