Only one third of NZ mobile phones capable of receiving emergency warning

Only a third of the 5.8 million mobile phones in New Zealand are capable of receiving a message testing the national Emergency Mobile Alert system tonight.

A preview of how the emergency mobile message will look on an iPhone. Source: Civil Defence

According to Civil Defence, "it is a lot less than expected."

It is recommended by Civil Defence that mobile phone software is up to date to be able to receive the warning.

The scheduled alert was originally planned for April 2018, but due to conflicting information on a possible tsunami risk, it was moved forward to this evening.