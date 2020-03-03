TODAY |

One of two suspected coronavirus cases in New Zealand tests negative

Source:  1 NEWS

One of two suspected coronavirus cases in New Zealand has tested negative according to Health Minister David Clark.

The results of the other person tested as a suspected Covid-19 case have not yet come back.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield made the announcement about the suspected cases at a press conference from Parliament yesterday.

"There are a number of people being tested at the moment and of those two we feel are close to the suspected case definition.

"That means they fulfill the travel criteria and have got symptoms that would be consistent with Covid-19," Dr Bloomfield said.

He said results from testing are available at 4pm each day.

Dr Bloomfield said if there is another positive case the Ministry of Health will notify the media and the public.

There has been one case of Covid-19 confirmed in a person returning to Auckland from Iran via Bali.

They are recovering in hospital and are in a stable condition.

New Zealand
Health
