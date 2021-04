One person is believed to be inside a house that caught fire in north-east Taupō this evening.

A fire has broken out at a property on Piripiri Road in Ohaaki at around 5.45pm.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson Casey Cook told 1 NEWS that apart from one resident, all others inside the house are accounted for.

Two trucks are in attendance at the address, with two tankers on the way.