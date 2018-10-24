One person seriously injured in crash between vehicle and bike on SH1 in Horowhenua

TODAY |

One person is believed to be seriously injured after a crash, between a vehicle and a bicycle on  State Highway One, south of the Manakau township in Howowhenua District.

The crash was reported to police at around 3.30pm.

Police say diversions are in place for cars, but trucks are not able to use the diversion and are asked to avoid the area or expect significant delays.

A member of the public has told 1 NEWS the crash involved a van and a young male cyclist and happened close to a curve in the road.

Source: 1 NEWS
