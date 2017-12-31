 

One person seriously injured in Christchurch assault

Three people have been injured after a serious assault in Christchurch early this morning.

Two police cars are blocking off part of St Asaph after the incident overnight.
Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to the scene following reports of fighting on St Asaph Street just before 2.30am.

One person is in a serious condition and two people have received moderate injuries and have been transported to Christchurch Hospital.

Police have cordoned off the area around 222 St Asaph Street, near the intersection with Manchester Street, following the incident.

Diversions are in place and traffic will be unable to travel west on St Asaph Street between Manchester Street and Colombo Street.

Police say several people were arrested at the scene for fighting but inquiries are ongoing.

