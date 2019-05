One person is missing and another injured after a West Coast jet boat crash.

Emergency services are at the scene of a jet boat crash near Kumara.

A police spokesperson said they were called just before 3pm to the incident about 5km up stream from the Kumara Bridge.

There are reports two people were on board.

One has been transported to Greymouth Hospital in a moderate condition.

An area search is currently underway to locate the second person.