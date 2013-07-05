One person left trapped and in a critical condition after Waikato car and tractor crash

Source:
A third person is trapped and in a critical condition after a car was said to have clipped a tractor today, flipping the car and causing it to land in a ditch on the other side of the road.
Police said the crash happened at 11.20pm today on Bankier Road in Horsham Downs, Waikato.
Bankier Road has been closed.
Two people managed to get out of the car.
The Serious Crash Unit are investigating.
