One person dies following serious crash south of Whakatane

One person has died following a serious crash south of Whakatane that closed part of the road, as emergency services respond to the incident this morning.

A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle. Source: 1 NEWS

Police said in a statement that it is believed only one vehicle is involved in the crash on Taneatua Rd, at 10.15am.

They are still working to formally identify the man and inform next of kin.