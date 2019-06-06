One person dead, three others injured following suspected firearms incident in rural Waikato

One person has died and three people have been injured following a suspected firearms incident in rural Waikato early this morning.
Emergency services were called to an address in Kawhia following a report four people were found injured at around 3.52am, Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley said in a statement.
Initial indications are they may have sustained injuries from a firearm.
The three survivors were reported to be in moderate condition following the incident.
Two people were airlifted to Waikato Hospital, while the others were taken there via ambulance.
Police said one person is assisting with their inquiries, and no one else is being sought in relation to the incident at this stage.
The police investigation into the circumstances is ongoing.
Anyone with information has been urged to contact the police non-emergency number on 105, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.