One person dead, three others injured following suspected firearms incident in rural Waikato

One person has died and three people have been injured following a suspected firearms incident in rural Waikato early this morning.

Emergency services were called to an address in Kawhia following a report four people were found injured at around 3.52am, Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley said in a statement.

Police tape around a property where four people were found injured in Kawhia, Waikato. Source: 1 NEWS

Initial indications are they may have sustained injuries from a firearm.



The three survivors were reported to be in moderate condition following the incident.



Two people were airlifted to Waikato Hospital, while the others were taken there via ambulance.

A sign for Hauturu School, near a property where four people were found injured in Kawhia, Waikato. Source: 1 NEWS