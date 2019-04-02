One person dead, section of SH1 closed in Northland after vehicle crashes into ditch

A person has died, and another is seriously injured, after a single-vehicle crash in Northland this morning.

A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image). Source: 1 NEWS

Police said the driver crashed into a ditch on State Highway 1 near Okaihau about 6.45am.

One person died at the scene, while the other was flown to hospital.

State Highway 1 has been closed between Wehirua Road and Waiare Road, with diversions in place.