One person dead, section of SH1 closed in Northland after vehicle crashes into ditch

Source:  1 NEWS

A person has died, and another is seriously injured, after a single-vehicle crash in Northland this morning.

A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image). Source: 1 NEWS

Police said the driver crashed into a ditch on State Highway 1 near Okaihau about 6.45am.

One person died at the scene, while the other was flown to hospital.

State Highway 1 has been closed between Wehirua Road and Waiare Road, with diversions in place.

The serious crash unit will examine the scene and police are investigating the cause of the crash.

New Zealand
Accidents
Northland
