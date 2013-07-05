One person dead following single vehicle crash in Northland

Source:
One person is dead and three others are injured after a fatal crash in Northland.
The crash happened on State Highway 14 in Maungatapere.
Police said in a statement the person died at the scene of the accident, while the other three people involved have injuries ranging from moderate to serious.
Emergency services were alerted to the single vehicle crash near Kara Road at 5.45pm.
Police said Stage Highway 14 will be closed while the Serious Crash Unit investigates.
