One person dead following reported assault on Auckland's North Shore

One person has died on Auckland's North Shore following an assault allegation. 

Police were initially called to an address on Akoranga Drive in Northcote at around 5.30pm following reports of someone being assaulted.

Police say one person was found at the scene with critical injuries. That person has since passed away. A second person was injured and has been taken to hospital.

One person has been arrested in relation to the incident and police say initial indications are that all three people were known to each other. 

Police are currently speaking with witnesses and working to understand the circumstances further. 

Anyone who has information that may help the investigation is encouraged to contact police. 

