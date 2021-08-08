TODAY |

One person dead after truck rolls in Northland

Source:  1 NEWS

One person has died after a truck rolled in Northland on Monday morning. 

NZ Police. Source: istock.com

Police say they were called to a single vehicle crash on Broadwood Road, Broadwood - south of Kaitaia - around 8.30am. 

"Sadly, one occupant of the truck has died at the scene," a police spokesperson said. 

"The serious crash unit and commercial vehicle safety team are both in attendance at the scene."

Broadwood Road remains closed as the scene investigation is carried out, with diversions in place. 

Police say they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.  

New Zealand
Northland
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Body found in search for missing US woman Gabby Petito
2
'How the heck?' Mayor frustrated after Covid case let out of Auckland
3
Elderly man punched in Auckland Countdown mask altercation
4
Child in Waikato with Covid-19 was symptomatic at school
5
Labour's McAnulty swapping famous red ute for hybrid wagon
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

'How the heck?' Mayor frustrated after Covid case let out of Auckland

Child in Waikato with Covid-19 was symptomatic at school

Labour's McAnulty swapping famous red ute for hybrid wagon

Michael Baker: Waikato Covid cases 'complicates' alert level decision