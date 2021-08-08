One person dead after truck rolls in Northland

One person has died after a truck rolled in Northland on Monday morning.

NZ Police. Source: istock.com

Police say they were called to a single vehicle crash on Broadwood Road, Broadwood - south of Kaitaia - around 8.30am.

"Sadly, one occupant of the truck has died at the scene," a police spokesperson said.

"The serious crash unit and commercial vehicle safety team are both in attendance at the scene."

Broadwood Road remains closed as the scene investigation is carried out, with diversions in place.