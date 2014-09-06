One person dead after quad bike crash in the Tasman District

Source:
One person has died after a quad bike accident in the Tasman District this afternoon.
A Police spokesperson told 1 NEWS that a female has died following a quad bike incident south of Wakefield, near Nelson.
Emergency services were called just after 1pm to the scene on Eighty Eight Valley Road.
The Serious Crash Unit and WorkSafe have attended the scene.
A second female involved in the crash was airlifted to Nelson Hospital as a precaution, but was not badly injured.
