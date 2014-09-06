 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


One person dead after quad bike crash in the Tasman District

share

Source:

1 NEWS

One person has died after a quad bike accident in the Tasman District this afternoon.

Quad bike

A Police spokesperson told 1 NEWS that a female has died following a quad bike incident south of Wakefield, near Nelson.

Emergency services were called just after 1pm to the scene on Eighty Eight Valley Road.

The Serious Crash Unit and WorkSafe have attended the scene.

A second female involved in the crash was airlifted to Nelson Hospital as a precaution, but was not badly injured.

Related

Accidents

Tasman

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Crash victim Nivek Madams

Givealittle page set up for eight-year-old Nivek who died after horror crash in Taranaki

00:35
2
Three people were sent to hospital as a precaution.

Watch: Aftermath of school bus crash on Auckland's North Shore


02:13
3
Trevor Mallard called it an "abuse of the written question process".

Watch: Housing Minister scolded by Speaker for 'completely unacceptable' answers to Judith Collins' questions

4
The list of popular baby names is out.

Paid parental leave jumps to 22 weeks this Sunday, payments increase by just over $25 a week

5

Multi-vehicle crash blocks lanes on Auckland's South Western motorway causing traffic chaos

00:35
Three people were sent to hospital as a precaution.

Watch: Aftermath of school bus crash on Auckland's North Shore

Auckland Transport says the crash is blocking lanes on the Dairy Flat Highway.

Multi-vehicle crash blocks lanes on Auckland's South Western motorway causing traffic chaos

The crash came as rush hour approaches.

02:50
Katie Boom has raised thousands of dollars and helped thousands of children by going barefoot for five years.

1 NEWS Community: Kiwi woman goes five years without wearing shoes to raise money to help Cambodian children get an education

Katie Boom has raised thousands of dollars and helped thousands of children by going barefoot for five years.

01:53
The billion-dollar plan will look to make life easier for commuters and businesses around the country.

Government announces new $14 billion transport plan to free up Kiwis from gridlock traffic

It comes as the Government announced it will increase petrol tax by 3.5c a litre.

Crash victim Nivek Madams

Givealittle page set up for eight-year-old Nivek who died after horror crash in Taranaki

Seven people died in the horror crash, including a baby.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 